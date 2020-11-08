Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) Shares Up 2.3%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 631,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 467,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.73).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.31.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) Company Profile (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

