Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 3.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

