GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 371 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $33,522.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $7,525.18.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $7,318.15.

On Monday, August 17th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $57,846.32.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,941,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1,019.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 391,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,976,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

