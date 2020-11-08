Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

