Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

