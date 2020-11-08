Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.