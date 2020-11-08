Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29. 43,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 149,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $165.83 million and a P/E ratio of 215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55.

In related news, Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,675.74.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

