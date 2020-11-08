Haven Protocol Trading Down 19.1% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $20.96 million and $1.76 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00009915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,245.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.02916472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.01726522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00396188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00766805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00383599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005900 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,867,480 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

