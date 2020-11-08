HC Wainwright Increases Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target to $34.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of HGEN opened at $11.72 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

