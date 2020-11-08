Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Trading Down 2.7%

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81). Approximately 35,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 100,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 million and a PE ratio of -33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.65.

Get Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Oldroyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £14,200 ($18,552.39). Insiders sold a total of 23,494 shares of company stock worth $6,672,296 over the last ninety days.

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.