Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $914,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

