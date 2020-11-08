Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.