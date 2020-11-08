Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.81.
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.