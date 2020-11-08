Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

