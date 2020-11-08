IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark raised IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

IAG stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 189,167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

