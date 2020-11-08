Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Up 13.4%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was up 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 232,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 49,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

