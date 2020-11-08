II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after buying an additional 619,199 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in II-VI by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.