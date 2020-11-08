Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 0.9%

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03). 756,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,405,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

