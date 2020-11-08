Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.76%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.