Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Incyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $4,160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Incyte by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

