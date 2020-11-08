Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $33,522.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $27,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37.

On Monday, October 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $7,525.18.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $7,318.15.

On Monday, August 17th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $57,846.32.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $79.82 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in GrubHub by 88.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GrubHub by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GrubHub by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.