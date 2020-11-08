Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Sells $21,900.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $21,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glen William Herrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $278,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12.

CASH stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

