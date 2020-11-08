Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

