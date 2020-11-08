Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 10,081 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

