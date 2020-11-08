Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $252,902,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

