Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $243,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $127.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

