Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

