Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $242,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 38,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

WRK stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

