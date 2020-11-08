Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $385,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

