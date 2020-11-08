Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 675,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

COP stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

