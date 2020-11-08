Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

