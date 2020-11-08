Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norbord by 122.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Norbord by 130.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

OSB opened at $33.62 on Friday. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -248.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

