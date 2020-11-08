Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

