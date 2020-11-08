Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

