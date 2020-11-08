Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

