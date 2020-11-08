Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,118 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

