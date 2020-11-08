Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

