Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 109,538 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

