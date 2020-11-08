Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16. 42,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 94,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

