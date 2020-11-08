Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.68. 16,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 13,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.