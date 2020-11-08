Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Invitae stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $777,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

