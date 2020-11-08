Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

IOVA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

