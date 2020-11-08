Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

