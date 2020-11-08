iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Up 0%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 3,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

