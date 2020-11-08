iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 1,100,490 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,004,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

