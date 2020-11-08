iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $202.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

