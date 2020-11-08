iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

