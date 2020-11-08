iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 319,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 288,140 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.