IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter.

ITP stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

