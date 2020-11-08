Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.