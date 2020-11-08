Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

